Oklahoma is expecting extreme winter weather. Here's what you need to know

Below freezing temperatures, with multiple inches of snow and a glaze of ice are expected to sweep through much of the state this weekend.

On Friday, wind gusts are expected to reach 35 miles per hour, ushering in below-freezing temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills and possible precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a Winter Storm Warning starting tomorrow and stretching over the weekend. An Extreme Cold Watch begins Friday night and ends Monday morning.

This week, Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus said the incoming days resemble a record-setting winter storm in 2011. Then, the wind chill reached 25 degrees below zero and total snowfall billowed to a foot in certain parts of the state.

"You should currently be preparing for a significant winter storm to impact your state, your city, your neighborhood, your house, with a good chance of 6-12 inches of snow or significant ice, at times near white-out conditions, impassable roads, and life-threatening cold," McManus said in Wednesday's Mesonet Ticker.

He said areas of the state could stay below freezing for over five days, with some data claiming certain places will not reach above freezing temperatures until February.

The west-edge of the panhandle is expected to see the least amount of snow, but the chance of snowfall steadily increases to the east. In southern Oklahoma, there is a higher chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow, and in the southeast corner of the state has a higher chance of ice.

/ National Weather Service / National Weather Service

Although the forecast can change, McManus said one thing is nearly certain — cold.

"That's coming, and there's nothing in the world that can stop it," McManus said. "We could see temperatures down into the -20 F territory by Saturday morning, and not much better through Sunday."

There won't be much thawing happening until the sun comes out. He said these types of winter storms help make their own environment last for days after the storm passes.

"It's just like packing things in an ice chest with all that snow and ice, plus it increases the reflectivity of the surface (i.e., the albedo) so even when the sun does come out, it will reflect more of the sun's rays upward," McManus said in Thursday's Mesonet Ticker.

But once it does eventually melt, most of Oklahoma will get the best moisture it has received since November.

The NWS says a few days before inclement weather is the time to prepare emergency supplies, to fill up on gas and to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The day before a weather event, the NWS recommends adjusting plans, ensuring you have multiple ways to receive weather information and bringing pets indoors. During and after extreme weather, the NWS encourages people to check on their neighbors and loved ones.

Warming stations

OG&E maintains a list of warming stations across its service area each winter. While not a comprehensive list of all warming and shelter opportunities in the state, it serves as a good starting point for people in central, southern, and eastern Oklahoma.

Residents can also contact their local governments for shelter options and details.

In Tulsa, CREOKS Winter Shelter and Tulsa Dream Center West are open. The Metro Link Tulsa is working with Housing Solutions Tulsa to take people to emergency lodging.

Protect your pipes

Water expands when it freezes, which can put pressure on pipes and even cause them to burst. Below are some tips for preventing pipes from freezing, and steps to take in case they do.

Open the cabinets under your sinks so that heated air can reach the pipes.

Leave your faucet dripping steadily, so water doesn't have a chance to freeze in your pipes.

Keep an eye on how water flows from your fixtures—if a flow slows down or stops, it could mean a pipe has frozen. You can also check for frost or bulging on any visible pipes.

If you believe a pipe has frozen, turn off your main water supply.

You can attempt to thaw frozen pipes with a hair dryer or space heater. If you turn the water back on after it's thawed, do so slowly and keep a careful eye out for leaks or bulging in the pipes.

Water pipes are even more vulnerable where they're exposed to the elements

Disconnect hoses and other attachments from outdoor faucets.

Make sure sprinklers are not set to run when temperatures are below freezing.

Cover outdoor faucets, so heat can't escape through them. If you don't have a Styrofoam insulator designed for outdoor spigots, you can tightly wrap several layers of dry material (like rags, t-shirts or newspaper) around the spigot, cover the bundle with a few plastic bags and seal the bag openings with tape.

If you know where your outdoor valve supply is, you can also shut off water to your outdoor faucets. Once the valve is turned off, you can turn on the faucets to purge all the water from the pipes. It's still a good idea to insulate the outdoor faucets and valves even if the water is off.

Portable generator safety

If the winter storm disrupts power, people may turn to portable generators to keep warm. The U.S. Fire Administration offers the following practices for safely using portable generators.

Keep generators at least 20 feet away from homes or other structures, away from doors, windows and vents.

Properly ventilate emergency heat sources.

Do not add fuel to a generator while it's running.

Only use generators in dry areas to minimize shock risk.

Driving

If you need to drive during cold temperatures or icy conditions, AAA Oklahoma recommends preparing an emergency kit for your car in case you get stuck. Their recommended supplies include blankets, water, snacks, a car charger, an ice scraper, a shovel and jumper cables.

Animal safety

Before a storm, Rod Hall, Oklahoma's State Veterinarian, suggests producers should stock up on food and water for their livestock, and make an emergency plan for animals' nutritional needs and heating sources. Producers should also maintain an inventory of animals, secure shelters for livestock and prepare buildings for cold weather that shield animals from storms.

During a storm, the work continues. Hall suggests farmers and ranchers keep an eye on their animals for signs of illness including dehydration, frostbite or hypothermia, and make sure there is plenty of ventilation in place of shelter.

The Oklahoma Humane Society also has tips for pet owners. For instance, limit the amount of time a pet goes outside and to be aware if it comes into contact with ice melts or antifreeze.

Certain cities might have animal welfare ordinances for inclement weather.

When the temperature dips below 32 degrees in Oklahoma City, dogs can not be left outside for more than 30 minutes. Unheated dog houses or other structures are not considered inside, and vehicles are not considered adequate shelter.

In Tulsa, animals must be given shelter capable of maintaining a temperature above 40 degrees when it gets below 25 degrees outside. Tulsa Animal Service recommends bringing pets indoors during extreme cold weather.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.