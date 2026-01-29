PM NewsBrief: Jan. 29, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 29, 2026:
- OKC Warehouse Won't Become ICE Detention Center
- Attorneys Give Tribal Citizens Guidance On Navigating ICE Encounters
- Oklahoma Rare Earth Mining And Manufacturing Firm Gets Federal Funding
- Oklahoma Human Services Asks State Legislature For Nearly $70 Million To Fund Child Care
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.