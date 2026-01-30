PM NewsBrief: Jan. 30, 2026

Gov. Kevin Stitt Offers Preview To KGOU's Capitol Insiders Ahead Of Monday's State Of The State Address



State Lawmakers Filed Dozens Of Bills Related To Water, Transportation Infrastructure



Lawsuit Argues AG Opinion On Tribal Wildlife Management Is Not Legally Binding



Some Advocates Worried Over Gov. Stitt Plan To Revamp Welfare Programs

