PM NewsBrief: Jan. 30, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 30, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Offers Preview To KGOU's Capitol Insiders Ahead Of Monday's State Of The State Address
- State Lawmakers Filed Dozens Of Bills Related To Water, Transportation Infrastructure
- Lawsuit Argues AG Opinion On Tribal Wildlife Management Is Not Legally Binding
- Some Advocates Worried Over Gov. Stitt Plan To Revamp Welfare Programs
