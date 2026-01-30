What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2026 legislative session

This year, lawmakers' priorities include improving math and reading outcomes in public schools, putting property tax cuts to a vote of the people, and adjusting the cost-burden of administering federal food assistance and Medicaid to states in line with new mandates in Congress's "One Big Beautiful Bill" from 2025.

Oklahoma lawmakers have more than 2,500 newly filed bills to consider over the coming months. Because Oklahoma uses a two-year legislative term, bills from last year that weren't passed or voted down are also fair game until the session adjourns later this spring.

While most proposals would create new laws addressing a wide range of political issues, some refine or clarify language in existing statutes. Others aim to change the Oklahoma Constitution with ballot initiatives.

The legislature is working with a $12 billion budget as of the most recent estimate by the Oklahoma Board of Equalization. That's $700 million less than last year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt had already pledged flat agency budgets at the equalization board's meeting in December, reflecting his small-government, high-efficiency goals for managing state resources.

"I'm always advocating for flat budgets, ever since 2019, because I just think government spends too much money," Stitt said at the December meeting. "There's some things that we're going to modestly do, and I'm okay with investing in certain things that we need to."

These days, though, Stitt isn't just thinking about how to maximize Oklahoma's revenue and savings, like he would for a company. He's also thinking about conserving the state's existing coffers as the federal government continues to cut its spending on states to reduce national debt.

"We've got to look hard at that," he said. "The federal government is still spending $2 trillion over their income, and that's not going to last forever. And so I keep preparing Oklahomans that we have to consider. What if the federal dollars don't come in like they have been?"

Stitt said he thinks it's inevitable. And, so far, the Trump Administration has proved him right.

"As soon as the feds pull money away, we're going to have to straighten," he said. "We're going to have to tighten our belt a little bit. And that's normal. It's fine. No problem."

Sarah Liese (Twilla) / KOSU / KOSU Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt giving last year's State of the State address on Feb. 3, 2025.

States only have a few years to make necessary, and costly, changes to several programs in response to mandates from Congress. Among the top worries for lawmakers are potential administrative fees related to running federal food assistance and Medicaid programs.

Even so, part of Stitt's strategy still includes cutting taxes wherever he can. He said in December he doesn't have anything specific in mind yet as he forms his Executive Budget proposal leading up to the start of the legislative session."I certainly always am looking for lower taxes," he told reporters. "Because I think I've proven right. Everybody said the sky is falling every time I've cut taxes. I've cut a lot of taxes in my seven years, and revenue keeps going up. And because we're the most business-friendly state."

Revenue was up by about $300 million from last year, even while accounting for the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, but it isn't enough to trigger the conditional quarter-percent income tax cut many Republicans in the legislature championed and Stitt signed into law.

So, while the governor banks on Oklahoma's status as the self-labeled 'most business-friendly state' to make up for steep federal funding cuts, lawmakers are thinking about how to spend the money the state already has.

Oklahoma's legislative session starts with Stitt's State of the State address at noon on Monday in the House Chamber of the State Capitol Building. Committee hearings begin immediately in the days and weeks that follow.

Education

This legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are focusing on several areas of education policy.

Senate Bill 1778 from Senate Education Chair Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, is one of a few bills that would retain students in third grade if they don't pass literacy tests.

Pugh is also looking to give teachers a $2,500 raise through Senate Bill 201 and implement a $10,000 tax credit for teachers in their eighth consecutive year through Senate Bill 1776. More bills, such as Senate Bill 1203 by Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City, also aim to expand teacher parental leave to non-birthing parents.

Oklahoma students may see cell phone bans become permanent through Senate Bill 1719 from Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore. They may also get more physical activity with bills looking to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test and increase recess time.

In higher education, at least 10 bills propose restrictions on international students at Oklahoma colleges and universities by prohibiting students not lawfully present in the U.S. from receiving financial aid.

Several bills appear to be in response to an incident at the University of Oklahoma in which a student received a failing grade for an essay solely referencing the Bible.

House Bill 3700 by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, would require universities to adopt policies that prohibit grades from being evaluated based on the students' opinions or beliefs.

Voting and civic engagement

Like last year, early voting is top of mind for multiple Oklahoma Democrats. Although measures to increase early voting availability and resources stalled last year, Senators Julia Kirt, D-OKC, and Mary Boren, D-Norman, are bringing revised measures to the table.

On the other side of the aisle, multiple Republicans want to limit ex-pats and others who don't have a permanent home in Oklahoma from voting in local elections. Currently, U.S. citizens who have never lived in the country can vote in Oklahoma if a parent or guardian last domiciled in the state.

Another hot topic is requiring public bodies to include time for comment during public meetings. The issue has gained traction among Oklahomans, with many upset that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority avoids public comment. Multiple lawmakers have filed legislation that would mandate time for community members to speak their minds.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU / KOSU A man shows off his "I voted" sticker in El Reno.

Immigration

Oklahoma lawmakers have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing illegal immigration in the state, in line with President Trump's America First and anti-immigration policies.

Senate Joint Resolution 31, by Brian Guthrie, R-Bixby, proposes a constitutional amendment that would prohibit non-citizens, including lawful permanent residents, from purchasing land. It's paired with some tweaks to the definition of a "bona fide resident" in state statute in Guthrie's Senate Bill 1582.

Senate Bill 2050 by Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would formally cut off state financial aid for college and CareerTech students who are in the country without permission. An Oklahoma statute from 2007 currently extends in-state college tuition rates and state financial aid to local high school graduates who don't have legal immigration status but are actively applying for permanent residency.

Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, filed several bills to curb immigration. Among them is Senate Bill 1850, which would require employers to verify employees' work permissions with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, filed House Bills 4423 and 4423. The pair of bills aims to streamline administrative procedures for federally funded food and health care assistance, while sussing out unlawfully present migrants and reporting them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Mental health

Lawmakers have filed dozens of bills to address the state's mental health policies and services amid continued scrutiny of the state's behavioral health system.

Several proposals target the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Senate Bill 1430 by Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher and Senate Bill 1506 by Carri Hicks, D-OKC, would shift the power to appoint the agency's commissioner from the governor to its governing board. The bills follow a turbulent year marked by a nearly $30 million shortfall and the removal of former commissioner Allie Friesen.

Lawmakers are also considering funding for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is set to lose federal support in September. Oklahoma will need to fully fund about $5.7 million annually to maintain the resource, which handles roughly 7,000 to 8,000 calls each month.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU / KOSU A vending machine stocked with free Narcan at the Ralph Ellison Library in Oklahoma City.

Other bills would extend legal protections for harm reduction programs and address long delays in court-ordered mental health treatment through expanded outpatient competency restoration options.

Health

Dozens of policies on maternal and reproductive health care will be up for consideration this session, with maternal health emerging as a theme for lawmakers.

Senate Bill 1503 by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would allow out-of-state organizations to be reimbursed under Choosing Childbirth. The program has supported pregnancy resource centers and other nonprofits, becoming a key part of Oklahoma's strategy to assist young children and pregnant women after the state enacted a near-total abortion ban in 2022.

Senate Bill 1657, House Bill 2945 and Senate Bill 2054 target the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs. Similar policies have advanced in past years but haven't reached the governor's desk.

House Bill 2948 by Rep Jim Olsen, R-Roland, covers "assisted reproductive technology," which concerns things like IVF and artificial insemination.

It requires the State Department of Health to have fertility clinics track and report on data points, including how many embryos each fertility clinic creates, what happens to the embryos, how many embryos are frozen and how many pregnancies and live births result from "assisted reproductive technology procedures."

Other legislation by Oklahoma Democrats seeks to support access to free menstrual products in schools, to provide Medicaid reimbursement for depression screenings during pregnancy and postpartum, and to allow pharmacists to dispense self-administered contraceptives to patients without a prescription.

Criminal Justice

Oklahoma lawmakers are looking to address concerns about jail safety and police officer conduct.

Bills filed to grant elected state officials the right to access Department of Corrections facilities without prior notification, including House Bill 3198 by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, reflect recent concerns about the health and safety conditions within the Oklahoma County jail.

Additionally, the filing of bills such as House Bill 3763 by Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta, which would require police officers to complete annual training on domestic violence and lethality training, follow recent excessive use of force cases and fatal police shootings.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU / KOSU The Oklahoma County jail building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Lawmakers are also proposing additional rules for registered sex offenders and increased penalties for domestic violence.

House Bill 3040 by Rep. Josh West R-Grove aims to expand zones of safety — places registered sex offenders are not allowed to go — beyond schools, childcare centers, and playgrounds to include "any facility, business, or location that primarily caters to or provides services for minors."

Other bills suggest increasing penalties for acts of domestic abuse committed in the presence of a child and violations of protective orders.

Tribal affairs

A handful of newly authored bills could impact Indigenous communities in Oklahoma, specifically in education, compacting and law enforcement.

House Bill 4135 by Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, addresses cross-deputization agreements and would allow law enforcement officers to react immediately to criminal activity and emergency situations regardless of whether they violate the criminal statutes of the tribe, state or federal government. The bill said it aims to alleviate law enforcement's reluctance to provide services on or near tribal lands due to fears of potential litigation.

Another law enforcement bill, Senate Bill 1701 by Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, seeks to eliminate the peace officer requirement to be "commissioned by the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs" for law enforcement officers of federally recognized tribes and the BIA who have received certification through the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and enforce state laws on fee land in Indian country.

Two bills — Senate Bill 1721 by Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, and House Bill 3006 by Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus — have been proposed to extend the July 2026 sunset date for the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, while House Bill 3320 by Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, does away with the council's sunset date completely. The legislature created the advisory council in 2010 to advocate for Native American students and improve their quality of education. It has been in effect since 2010 and has faced a shortage of members in the past.

House Bill 4127 by Fetgatter would create the Tribal Compact Act of 2026, if passed. It's a shell bill, so details about the act have not yet been shared.

Kyle Phillips / For Oklahoma Voice / For Oklahoma Voice Oklahoma tribal nation leaders watch the Gov. Kevin Stitt's 2024 State of the State address, including (from left) Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

Energy and environment

Among the environmental bills filed this year are several aimed at regulating large electricity consumers like data centers.

After hosting an interim study on data centers in the fall, Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa, filed a package of bills with directions for state regulators to keep track of the facilities. House Bill 3392 would require the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to conduct a study on the impacts of large electricity users. The findings would focus on electricity rates, system reliability, energy generation capacity and infrastructure investment needs. Another, House Bill 3394, would direct the OCC to keep a detailed directory of large-scale data centers.

Anna Pope / KOSU / KOSU A transmission line in Creek County, Oklahoma.

To address rising electricity rates, Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, filed House Bill 2992. The measure is intended to keep regular consumers from paying higher utility rates as more data centers are proposed in the state.

Other bills address water conservation, seek to tighten restrictions on wind and solar and would levy certain fees on the oil and gas industry.

Agriculture and food

Lawmakers have filed dozens of bills to change regulations on food and agriculture in Oklahoma.

There are multiple bills about eminent domain including House Bill 3967 by Annie Menz, D-Norman, which requires a statement to be given to property owners at the beginning of an acquiring process and before purchasing talks. It also requires property owners to be given an appraisal.

The state has had rules on the books for decades regulating who can buy property in the state but foreign land ownership has been a focus in recent years. This session, there are more bills in the House of Representatives and Senate chamber covering the topic such as House Bill 3431 by Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby, which would ban foreign government adversaries owning or having a leasehold interest in oil, gas or other minerals.

Food is another large topic this session. A couple of bills center on food waivers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program including House Bill 2984 by Emily Gise, R-OKC. It directs the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have SNAP be used for only in-state purchases.

States, including Oklahoma, have had waivers approved and are to pay millions of dollars more for SNAP because of the changes in President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Bills in the House and Senate seek to ban the production and selling of cell-cultivated meat, and others intend to make changes to the Oklahoma Milk and Milk Products Act. Senate Bill 2107 by Grant Green, R-Wellston, would allows the sale of raw milk at produce stands and farmers markets. Currently, raw milk can only be sold in on-farm sales directly to consumers.

Anna Pope / KOSU / KOSU Milk fills the shelves at this Oklahoma City grocery store.

Unlike raw milk, the milk at grocery stores and most farmers markets is pasteurized, meaning the milk is heated to a certain temperature for a set time to get rid of pathogens like salmonella or listeria before being sold.

Senate Bill 2128 by Randy Grellner, R-Cushing, would allow Oklahoma food products that are then sold directly to consumers to be exempt from federal oversight, licensing and food inspection.

There are multiple bills covering topics like conservation and land management being considered this year.

Medical marijuana

Medical marijuana continues to be a focus for Oklahoma legislators this session.

House Bill 3144 by Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, and Tim Turna, R-Kinta, would limit the number of medical marijuana commercial grower licenses the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority can approve and issue to 2,550.

Testing for certain pesticides would be required if House Bill 3013 by Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, becomes law. It requires a final batch of samples to be tested for 72 pesticides and provides allowable amount thresholds.

Other bills in the opposite chamber include Senate Bill 1591 by Paul Rosino, R-OKC, which limits the amount of THC in edible medical marijuana products. It allows no more than 10 milligrams of THC per edible and no more than 100 milligrams of THC per package.

Senate Bill 1846 by Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, would allow counties and municipalities to levy excise tax on medical marijuana sales.