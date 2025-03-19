OKC police officer accused of excessive use of force resigns

First reported by KFOR, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson confirmed Sgt. Joseph Gibson is no longer with the department but was not terminated.

In October of last year, Gibson got into an altercation with 71-year-old Lich Vu while issuing him a traffic ticket. Body cam footage shows Vu tapping Gibson’s chest with the back of his hand. After that, Gibson twisted Vu’s arms behind his back and threw him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. Vu was hospitalized for several injuries including a neck fracture and a brain bleed.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed criminal charges against Gibson, but those charges were dismissed by Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

A representative for Vu’s family told KFOR he is still in poor health following the incident.