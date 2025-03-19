© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OKC police officer accused of excessive use of force resigns

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM CDT
Wardlow, Jennifer K

Charges against an Oklahoma City police officer who hospitalized an elderly Vietnamese man were dismissed late last year. The officer has now resigned, according to a OKCPD spokesperson.

First reported by KFOR, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson confirmed Sgt. Joseph Gibson is no longer with the department but was not terminated.

In October of last year, Gibson got into an altercation with 71-year-old Lich Vu while issuing him a traffic ticket. Body cam footage shows Vu tapping Gibson’s chest with the back of his hand. After that, Gibson twisted Vu’s arms behind his back and threw him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. Vu was hospitalized for several injuries including a neck fracture and a brain bleed.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed criminal charges against Gibson, but those charges were dismissed by Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

A representative for Vu’s family told KFOR he is still in poor health following the incident.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.
Tags
Criminal Justice Police Use of ForceOklahoma City Police Department
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.