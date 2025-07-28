State takes ownership of last private prison in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Friday became the owner of the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, ending the state’s use of private prison contracts.

“This is the third for-profit prison I’ve closed since becoming governor, and we’ve worked to give tens of thousands of people the opportunity for a second chance,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “The private prison in Lawton had a terrible reputation for years, and now we get to bring that second chance mindset to those in custody in Lawton.”

The state purchased the facility, now known as Red Rock Correctional Center, for $312 million from The GEO Group. The purchase price includes 560 acres, the buildings and equipment.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe said state ownership will bring more programs and opportunities to the inmates.

David Rogers has been named interim warden. Rogers previously served as warden at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington.

The Lawton facility was built in 1998. It is the newest prison in the correctional system.

Last month, it housed about 2,100 Oklahoma offenders.

