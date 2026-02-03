PM NewsBrief: Feb. 3, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 3, 2026:
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Clears Path For Rock Creek Entertainment District Construction In Norman
- Reaction From State Legislative Leaders On Governor's Agenda
- Health Care Leaders Concerned About Gov. Stitt's Call For "Adjustments" To Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion
- Oklahoma Human Services Requests $25.5 Million To Cover Higher SNAP Fees
