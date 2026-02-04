PM NewsBrief: Feb. 4, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 4, 2026:
- Civil Rights Groups Push Back Against New Jewish Charter School
- Tulsa Public Schools Board To Address Lawsuit Against District
- Oklahoma State Election Board Releases Yearly Voter Registration Report
- Lawsuit Over 2021 Winter Storm URI Gas Price Hike Could Go To Trial This Year
