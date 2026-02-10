PM NewsBrief: Feb. 10, 2026

Proposed Legislation To Limit In-State College Tuition Rates For Some Immigrants



State Board Rejects Jewish Charter School Application



Oklahoma Tourism Department Searching For New State Park Restaurant Operator



Voters To Elect Oklahoma City Mayor, State Representative This Election Day

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.