PM NewsBrief: Feb. 10, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 10, 2026:
- Proposed Legislation To Limit In-State College Tuition Rates For Some Immigrants
- State Board Rejects Jewish Charter School Application
- Oklahoma Tourism Department Searching For New State Park Restaurant Operator
- Voters To Elect Oklahoma City Mayor, State Representative This Election Day
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.