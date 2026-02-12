PM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2026

Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Condemn Student ICE Walkouts, Want Discipline For Teachers Involved



Oklahoma Executes Kendrick Simpson After Nearly Two Decades On Death Row



Oklahoma Is First State To Join National Foster Care Initiative



State Agency Closes On Oklahoma City Property For New Behavioral Health Campus

