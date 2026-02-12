PM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 12, 2026:
- Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Condemn Student ICE Walkouts, Want Discipline For Teachers Involved
- Oklahoma Executes Kendrick Simpson After Nearly Two Decades On Death Row
- Oklahoma Is First State To Join National Foster Care Initiative
- State Agency Closes On Oklahoma City Property For New Behavioral Health Campus
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.