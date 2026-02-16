PM NewsBrief: Feb. 16, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 16, 2026:
- Oklahoma Insurance Department To Start State-Based Health Insurance Exchange
- State Education Leaders Respond To Call For Investigation Into Student-Led ICE Protests
- Oklahoma Democrats Advance Parts Of Their Agenda
- Friends, Tribal Leaders Mourn The Death Of Former Osage Prinicipal Chief Jim Gray
_________________
