PM NewsBrief: March 6, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 6, 2026:
- Two People Killed In Torando Storms In Northern Oklahoma
- Open Primaries State Question Fails To Make It On To Ballot
- OG&E To Appeal To Oklahoma Supreme Court As Regulators Deny Bid
- Oklahoma Lawmakeres Consider Changing Groundwater Metering Requirements
