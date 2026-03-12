PM NewsBrief: March 12, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 12, 2026:
- Oklahoma AG Warns Charter School Board Action Could Trigger Lawsuit
- Bills Addressing 988 Funding, Mental Health Treatment Advancing In Legislature
- Report: Oklahoma Doubled Its Solar Energy Capacity Last Year
- Tribal Gaming Officials Concerned Prediction Markets Pose Threat To Indian Gaming
