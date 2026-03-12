PM NewsBrief: March 12, 2026

Oklahoma AG Warns Charter School Board Action Could Trigger Lawsuit



Bills Addressing 988 Funding, Mental Health Treatment Advancing In Legislature



Report: Oklahoma Doubled Its Solar Energy Capacity Last Year



Tribal Gaming Officials Concerned Prediction Markets Pose Threat To Indian Gaming

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.