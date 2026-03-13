PM NewsBrief: March 13, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 13, 2026:
- U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice Announces Reelection Campaign
- Oklahoma Legislature Takes Up Instruction Time, School Libraries, Undocument Students
- Quapaw Nation Offers Online Course To Connect Citizens With Language, Culture
- OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sets Scoring Record
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.