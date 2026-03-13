PM NewsBrief: March 13, 2026

U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice Announces Reelection Campaign



Oklahoma Legislature Takes Up Instruction Time, School Libraries, Undocument Students



Quapaw Nation Offers Online Course To Connect Citizens With Language, Culture



OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sets Scoring Record

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