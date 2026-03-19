PM NewsBrief: March 19, 2026

U.S. Senate Committee Advances Markwayne Mullin's DHS Nomination



Audit Shows Embezzlement, Missing Funds At Varnum Public Schools



Norman City Leaders Considering Tax Rebate To Update Sooner Mall



First Invasive Black Carp Caught In Oklahoma

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