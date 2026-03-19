PM NewsBrief: March 19, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 19, 2026:
- U.S. Senate Committee Advances Markwayne Mullin's DHS Nomination
- Audit Shows Embezzlement, Missing Funds At Varnum Public Schools
- Norman City Leaders Considering Tax Rebate To Update Sooner Mall
- First Invasive Black Carp Caught In Oklahoma
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.