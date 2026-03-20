PM NewsBrief: March 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 20, 2026:
- Nicotine Products In Oklahoma Prisons Raise Revenue, Public Health Concerns
- Lexington Correctional Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Inmate
- Oklahoma-born Star Martial Artist Chuck Norris Dies At 86
- Tulsa's Sterlin Harjo To Receive Peabody Trailblazer Award In May
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