Oklahoma-born star martial artist Chuck Norris dies at 86

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength,” Norris’s family wrote in the announcement. “To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

He was born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, right on the Texas border. After his parents divorced, Norris moved to Kansas and then California with his mother and two brothers.

Soon after he turned 18, Norris joined the U.S. Air Force. During his time as an airman, he acquired the nickname “Chuck” and his first training in martial arts. Norris has earned black belts in several martial arts disciplines, including an 8th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do , which he was the first person in the western hemisphere to achieve.

Norris appeared in dozens of action movies spanning nearly 60 years. Internet Movie Database (IMDB) lists Norris’s first uncredited role in 1968, and his most recent release was the 2024 straight-to-streaming Agent Recon. He also has a role in the upcoming Zombie Plane, which does not have a release date but is listed as being in post-production.

In his first credited acting role, he faced off with Bruce Lee in 1972’s Return of the Dragon. According to Norris’s personal website , Lee called Norris to ask him to play his nemesis in the film. Norris detailed the interaction:

Kiddingly I say, ‘Who wins, Bruce?’

‘I do, I’m the star of this film.’

‘Oh, I see,’ I said. ‘You want to beat up the current World Karate Champion?

‘Of course not,’ said Bruce. ‘I want to kill the current World Karate Champion.’

Which he did very ceremonially.

On the small screen, Norris was best known as Sergeant Ranger Cordell Walker on Walker, Texas Ranger , which released nearly 200 episodes from 1993 to 2001.

In 2005, Norris became the subject of an internet meme known as “ Chuck Norris Facts .” These “facts” claimed Norris’s strength and martial arts prowess were so advanced they flipped common experiences on their heads, e.g., “When Chuck Norris chops an onion, the onion cries.” The meme remained popular for several years — including with Norris himself — and garnered him a younger generation of fans.

Norris developed and taught his own martial arts system, the Chuck Norris System , based on but unique from Tang Soo Do, which Norris trained in while stationed in South Korea with the U.S. Air Force. The Chuck Norris System includes an honor code with emphasis on loyalty to God, country and family.

Norris was vocal about his Christian faith and conservative beliefs , especially later in his life. For decades, he wrote a weekly column for far-Right web outlet World News Daily. In his posts, which he called “ Culture Wars articles ,” Norris enthused about gun ownership and President Donald Trump. He also voiced opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage and gender-affirming care.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” Norris’s family wrote in a social media post announcing his death. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Norris lived on a ranch in Navasota, Texas , northwest of Houston. He is survived by his younger brother, his wife and five children.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.