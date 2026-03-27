PM NewsBrief: March 27, 2026

Two Homeland Grocery Stores In Norman Are Set To Close In 45 Days



State Board Of Education Approves New Social Studies Standards



State Lawmakers Advance Measures That Could Undo Medicaid Expansion Protections



Oklahoma Tribal Nations To Receive $2 Million In Federal Road Safety Funding

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