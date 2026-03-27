PM NewsBrief: March 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 27, 2026:
- Two Homeland Grocery Stores In Norman Are Set To Close In 45 Days
- State Board Of Education Approves New Social Studies Standards
- State Lawmakers Advance Measures That Could Undo Medicaid Expansion Protections
- Oklahoma Tribal Nations To Receive $2 Million In Federal Road Safety Funding
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