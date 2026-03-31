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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: March 31, 2026

Published March 31, 2026 at 3:10 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 31, 2026:

  • Oklahoma County Budget Board Approves $4.66 Million To Help Jail's Budget Shortfall
  • Education Hall Of Famer Robert Franklin Enters State Superintendent Race
  • NOAA Provides New Mobile Radars To Norman Laboratory To Boost Weather Research
  • James Beard Finalist Is Consulting Chef At First Americans Museum Restaurant

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KGOU PM NewsBrief
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