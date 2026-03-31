PM NewsBrief: March 31, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 31, 2026:
- Oklahoma County Budget Board Approves $4.66 Million To Help Jail's Budget Shortfall
- Education Hall Of Famer Robert Franklin Enters State Superintendent Race
- NOAA Provides New Mobile Radars To Norman Laboratory To Boost Weather Research
- James Beard Finalist Is Consulting Chef At First Americans Museum Restaurant
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