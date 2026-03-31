PM NewsBrief: March 31, 2026

Oklahoma County Budget Board Approves $4.66 Million To Help Jail's Budget Shortfall



Education Hall Of Famer Robert Franklin Enters State Superintendent Race



NOAA Provides New Mobile Radars To Norman Laboratory To Boost Weather Research



James Beard Finalist Is Consulting Chef At First Americans Museum Restaurant

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