PM NewsBrief: April 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 1, 2026:
- Candidate Filing Begins For Oklahoma's 2026 Election Season
- Families, Teachers, Clergy Seek To Join Legal Battle Over Proposed Jewish Charter School
- Former Texas Megachurch Founder Released From Oklahoma Jail
- New Synthetic Opioid Linked To At Least One Death In Oklahoma
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