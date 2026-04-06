PM NewsBrief: April 6, 2026

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Stroble v. Oklahoma Income Tax Case



Providers Warn Lack Of State Funding Could Impact Some Child Care Centers' Future



State Auditor Cindy Byrd Files To Run In State Treasurer Race



Oklahoma Has A New State Auditor

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