PM NewsBrief: April 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 6, 2026:
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Stroble v. Oklahoma Income Tax Case
- Providers Warn Lack Of State Funding Could Impact Some Child Care Centers' Future
- State Auditor Cindy Byrd Files To Run In State Treasurer Race
- Oklahoma Has A New State Auditor
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