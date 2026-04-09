PM NewsBrief: April 9, 2026

Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve FY27 State Budget



Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs In On State's Blacklisted Banks Policy



Candidate Qualification Issue Surfaces In State Superintendent Race



State Lawmakers Seek To Create Reporting Requirements For Alpha-Gal Syndrome

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