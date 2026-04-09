PM NewsBrief: April 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 9, 2026:
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve FY27 State Budget
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs In On State's Blacklisted Banks Policy
- Candidate Qualification Issue Surfaces In State Superintendent Race
- State Lawmakers Seek To Create Reporting Requirements For Alpha-Gal Syndrome
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