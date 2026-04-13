PM NewsBrief: April 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 13, 2026:
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Add Data Center Restrictions To Groundwater Metering Measure
- Oklahoma Senate Moves Forward With State Question On Judicial Reform
- Former Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Confirms Resignation Came After AI Kissing Video
- State Election Board Says Record Number Of Candidates Filed For This Year's Elections
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