PM NewsBrief: April 14, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 14, 2026:
- Oklahoma Has Decline In SNAP Participation In Wake Of Federal Big Beautiful Bill
- Oklahoma House Advances $26 Million Early Literacy Overhaul Bill
- Oklahoma City Public Schools Starting Process To Possibly Rename Elementary School
- Proposed Immigration Related Legislation Stalls In State Senate
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