PM NewsBrief: April 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 17, 2026:
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bill To Prevent Higher Electricity Rates From Data Centers
- Oklahoma Corrections Installing Full Body Scanners At Five State Prisons
- Report: Medicaid Expansion Improved Access To Opioid Addiction Treatment In Oklahoma
- OKC Thunder Begin NBA Playoffs Sunday At Top Of Their League
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