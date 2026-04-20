PM NewsBrief: April 20, 2026

No Action This Year On Proposed Changes To State Constitutional Convention



Lawsuit Filed Over Constitutionality Of Funding For New Norman Homeless Shelter



Jury Returns $2 Million Award To Family Of Inmate Who Died In Oklahoma County Jail



State-Tribal Relations Strain In Dispute Between Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma House Speaker

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