PM NewsBrief: April 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 20, 2026:
- No Action This Year On Proposed Changes To State Constitutional Convention
- Lawsuit Filed Over Constitutionality Of Funding For New Norman Homeless Shelter
- Jury Returns $2 Million Award To Family Of Inmate Who Died In Oklahoma County Jail
- State-Tribal Relations Strain In Dispute Between Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma House Speaker
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