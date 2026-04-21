PM NewsBrief: April 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 21, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs Landmark Childhood Reading Bill Into Law
- A Proposal To Legalize Sports Betting In Oklahoma Is Moving Forward
- State Lawmakers Push For Special Election On Medicaid Expansion, Judicial Reform
- Choctaw Nation Using Bison To Maintain Tallgrass Prairie
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