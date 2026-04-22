PM NewsBrief: April 22, 2026

New Law Gives $250 Payments To Oklahoma Children With Trump Savings Accounts



Oklahoma Physicians Gruop Criticizes Effort To Place Medicaid Expansion On August Ballot



Edmond City Council Considering Steep Water Rate Hikes To Offset Costs Of New Water Treatment Plant



Oklahoma City Thunder Back At Paycom Center Tonight For NBA Playoff Game 2

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.