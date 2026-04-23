PM NewsBrief: April 23, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 23, 2026:
- Oklahoma County Cuts Jail Monitoring Staff To Close Budget Gap
- State Senate Rejects Sports Betting Deal Endorsed By Tribes, OKC Thunder
- Tulsa's Mayor Unveils City Budget That Includes Proposed Utility Rate Hikes
- Feds Approve Oklahoma's Plan To Get More People Online
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