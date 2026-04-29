PM NewsBrief: April 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 29, 2026:
- Dozens Charged In Connection With Oklahoma Black-Market Mariguana Scheme
- Chickasha Teacher Arrested On Child Abuse Charges
- Report: Oklahoma Healthcare System Performs Poorly Across All Racial And Ethnic Groups
- Oklahoma Tribal Nations Receive Millions To Boost Broadband Access
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