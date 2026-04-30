PM NewsBrief: April 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 30, 2026:
- Cleveland County Begins Process Of Appointing New Sheriff
- State Audit Of Harrah Finds Financial And Oversight Issues Tied To Former City Manager
- OG&E Agrees To Power Three Google Data Centers In Oklahoma
- ACLU Of Oklahoma Awards Highest Honor To Legal Team For Death Row Inmate
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