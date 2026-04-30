PM NewsBrief: April 30, 2026

Cleveland County Begins Process Of Appointing New Sheriff



State Audit Of Harrah Finds Financial And Oversight Issues Tied To Former City Manager



OG&E Agrees To Power Three Google Data Centers In Oklahoma



ACLU Of Oklahoma Awards Highest Honor To Legal Team For Death Row Inmate

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