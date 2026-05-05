PM NewsBrief: May 5, 2026

An update on Sunday's mass shooting at Arcadia Lake



State lawmakers plan to end the legislative session early



Oklahoma lawmakers to make final changes to data center customer protection bill

Oklahoma's school year will be longer for some districts beginning in 2027

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