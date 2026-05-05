PM NewsBrief: May 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 5, 2026:
- An update on Sunday's mass shooting at Arcadia Lake
- State lawmakers plan to end the legislative session early
- Oklahoma lawmakers to make final changes to data center customer protection bill
- Oklahoma's school year will be longer for some districts beginning in 2027
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