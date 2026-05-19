PM NewsBrief: May 19, 2026

Four Republicans, One Democrat Vying To Become Next Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner



Claremore City Council Approves Tax Incentive Package For Proposed Data Center



New Book Explores Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma's Historic Homelands



San Antonio Spurs Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder In Game 1 Double Overtime Thriller

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