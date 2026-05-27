PM NewsBrief: May 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 27, 2026:
- Federal Changes Leave Oklahoma Fentanyl Test Strip Program In Limbo
- Oklahoma Ups Raw Milk Sales, Nixes Federal Milk Compliance Bill
- Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program Begins June 1
- Tulsa Leaders Set To Consider Using Surplus Sales Tax Funding For City Projects
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