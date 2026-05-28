PM NewsBrief: May 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 28, 2026:
- Oklahoma City Thunder Face Key Game Tonight In NBA Western Conference Finals
- U.S. News & World Report Ranks Oklahoma City 2nd In Best Big Cities To Live In Nationwide
- Oklahoma Faces Poor, Early Wheat Harvest Following Warm Winter
- Route 66 Restoration Project In Clinton Set To Begin Next Month
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