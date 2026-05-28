PM NewsBrief: May 28, 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder Face Key Game Tonight In NBA Western Conference Finals



U.S. News & World Report Ranks Oklahoma City 2nd In Best Big Cities To Live In Nationwide



Oklahoma Faces Poor, Early Wheat Harvest Following Warm Winter



Route 66 Restoration Project In Clinton Set To Begin Next Month

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.