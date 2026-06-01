PM NewsBrief: June 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 1, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Pocketed Three Bills At End Of Legislative Session
- Construction Gets Underway On MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium In Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma Colleges, Universities Can Proposed 90-Hour Bachelor's Degrees
- U.S. Interior Department Withdraws Decision Affirming United Keetoowah Band Shares Cherokee Reservation
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