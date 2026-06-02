PM NewsBrief: June 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 2, 2026:
- Oklahoma Open Primary Advocates Appeal Rejection of Their Initiative Petition
- Oklahoma Relaxes Fireworks Laws
- Primary Election Update: The Race For Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor
- Car Enthusiasts Turned Away At Tulsa's World Record Shattering Event
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