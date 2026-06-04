PM NewsBrief: June 4, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 4, 2026:
- State Attorney General, Tulsa DA Charge Three With Defrauding Tulsa Public Schools
- As Regulators Consider PSO's Rate Increase, Opponents Voice Concern About Rising Costs
- Shawnee Tribe Acquires Land In Homelands
- Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Marks 125 Years of Conservation and History
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.