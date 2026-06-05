PM NewsBrief: June 5, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 5, 2026:
- Farm Groups Concerned About Oklahoma's State Question Raising Minimum Wage
- Why Oklahoma's Minimum Wage Question Appears Outdated On Ballots
- "Oklahoma Today" Magazine To Stop Publishing After 70 Years
- Bison Calf Birth Reflects New Beginnings For Kiowa Tribe
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.