PM NewsBrief: June 8, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 8, 2026:
- Chickasaw Nation's Anoatubby To Retire After 39 Years Leading Tribe
- Gov. Stitt Appoints New Leader For Embattled Mental Health Department
- New Law Creates New Penalties For Abortion Pill Distribution
- Osage Nation, Pawhuska Enter Agreement To Address Water Issues In Rural Water District
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.