PM NewsBrief: June 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 9, 2026:
- Edmond City Council Approves Data Center Moratorium
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Weighs Future Of AI-Generated Ads
- Preview Of State Treasurer Race
- Why Some 17-Year Cicadas Are Emerging This Year Instead Of 2030
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