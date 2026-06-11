PM NewsBrief: June 11, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 11, 2026:
- Oklahoma SNAP Enrollment Has 14% Decline Since Last Year
- Luther Residents Challenge Proposed Data Center Development
- Native American Boarding School Oral History Project To End In Tulsa
- Steel Beam From Original World Trade Center Coming To Oklahoma City Friday
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