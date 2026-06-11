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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: June 11, 2026

Published June 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 11, 2026:

  • Oklahoma SNAP Enrollment Has 14% Decline Since Last Year
  • Luther Residents Challenge Proposed Data Center Development
  • Native American Boarding School Oral History Project To End In Tulsa
  • Steel Beam From Original World Trade Center Coming To Oklahoma City Friday

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KGOU PM NewsBrief
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