PM NewsBrief: June 12, 2026

Oklahoma Governor Candidates Funnel $22 Million In Personal Money To Campaigns



A Tally Of Campaign Finances In State Schools Superintendent Race



Results Of One Osage Nation Election Were Overturned



Woodward Museum Receives Grant To Preserve Historic Photographs

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.