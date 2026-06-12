PM NewsBrief: June 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 12, 2026:
- Oklahoma Governor Candidates Funnel $22 Million In Personal Money To Campaigns
- A Tally Of Campaign Finances In State Schools Superintendent Race
- Results Of One Osage Nation Election Were Overturned
- Woodward Museum Receives Grant To Preserve Historic Photographs
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