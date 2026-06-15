PM NewsBrief: June 15, 2026

Indigenous Americans in the American Revolution exhibit opens in Tulsa

Kerr Homestead Dugout added to National Register of Historic Places

Durant roadway to be renamed following Choctaw Nation investment

Where are Oklahoma County renters being evicted? New database offers answers

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