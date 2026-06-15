PM NewsBrief: June 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 15, 2026:
- Indigenous Americans in the American Revolution exhibit opens in Tulsa
- Kerr Homestead Dugout added to National Register of Historic Places
- Durant roadway to be renamed following Choctaw Nation investment
- Where are Oklahoma County renters being evicted? New database offers answers
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