PM NewsBrief: June 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 17, 2026:
- Primary election will narrow crowded field in Oklahoma governor's race
- Ballot provision to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage fails
- Oklahoma independents cast votes on minimum wage question, denounce closed primaries
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