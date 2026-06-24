PM NewsBrief: June 24, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 24, 2026:
- Two arrested in connection to Arcadia Lake shooting
- Oklahoma ACA insurer Mending to end health plans after this year
- Osage Nation, Oklahoma State University announce uniform patch agreement
- Oklahoma City Thunder add new players to roster
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