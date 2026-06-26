PM NewsBrief: June 26, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 26, 2026:
- Nonprofit health plan Medica to exit Oklahoma ACA Marketplace in 2027
- New report outlines 16 calls between Stitt, husband of political donor charged with drunk driving
- Oklahoma issues updated guidance for eating fish caught in lakes
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