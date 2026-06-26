PM NewsBrief: June 26, 2026

Nonprofit health plan Medica to exit Oklahoma ACA Marketplace in 2027

New report outlines 16 calls between Stitt, husband of political donor charged with drunk driving

Oklahoma issues updated guidance for eating fish caught in lakes

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