PM NewsBrief: July 1, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 1, 2026:
- Inola hits pause on smelter after weighing resident pushback, Trump support
- Here are the Oklahoma state agencies, advisory boards facing sunset as of July 1
- PSO residential customers to see $11 increase amid company’s rate case
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