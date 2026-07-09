PM NewsBrief: July 9, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 9, 2026:
- Former Caddo Nation employee pleads guilty to embezzling from the tribe
- New law prompts some Oklahoma public school districts consider longer school days, calendars
- Oklahoma City Animal Welfare pursues criminal charges following rescue
- America's last iron lung user dies in Shawnee, age 78
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