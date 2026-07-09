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KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: July 9, 2026

Published July 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM CDT
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 9, 2026:

  • Former Caddo Nation employee pleads guilty to embezzling from the tribe
  • New law prompts some Oklahoma public school districts consider longer school days, calendars
  • Oklahoma City Animal Welfare pursues criminal charges following rescue
  • America's last iron lung user dies in Shawnee, age 78

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