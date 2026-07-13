PM NewsBrief: July 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 13, 2026:
- 6 years post-McGirt ruling, Choctaw court system managing caseload expanded by 1,000%
- Cherokee Nation opens new W.W. Hastings Hospital to patients
- Oklahoma City to host Canoe Slalom World Championships this month
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